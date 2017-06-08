Newswise — Washington, DC (June 7, 2017) - The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) applauds the Trump Administration's decision to extend Francis S. Collins', MD, Ph.D, tenure as the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). A scientific pioneer himself, Dr. Collins has been a stalwart advocate for advancing the best science in pursuit of new knowledge and improved patient health since assuming the post in 2009. ASN shares Dr. Collins' commitment to advancing public health through scientific discoveries.

Under Dr. Collins' leadership, NIH has, and continues to make remarkable scientific progress. In 2013, Dr. Collins helped lead the International Human Genome Project, which sequenced the first complete human genetic blueprint. Under his leadership, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), which funds the vast majority of federal research in kidney diseases, launched the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP). The KPMP will pinpoint targets for novel therapies, setting the stage for personalized medicine in kidney care.

The KPMP and other NIH-funded research will have a profound impact by fostering fundamental creative discoveries, innovative research strategies, and their applications as a basis for ultimately protecting and improving health for patients with kidney diseases. The kidney research community looks forward to continuing to seek scientific breakthroughs during Dr. Collins' tenure.

The ASN Council, its 17,000 members, and staff welcome the opportunity to continue to work with Dr. Collins and all of the talented individuals at and funded by NIH to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases.

