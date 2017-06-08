Newswise — San Francisco, CA, June 8, 2017 -- Preliminary proposals for one-year grants to explore new ideas in glaucoma research are now being accepted through the Glaucoma Research Foundation website.

Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), a nonprofit organization funding innovative research to prevent vision loss from glaucoma, accepts preliminary proposals for its one-year Shaffer Grants annually from June 1st to July 15th. Glaucoma is an eye disease that can be difficult to detect in its early stages and may cause blindness if left untreated. It affects more than 60 million worldwide.

Research scientists interested in applying for a 1-year, $40,000 Shaffer Grant should visit the Glaucoma Research Foundation website's Applying for a Grant page to review the grant process and submit an application.

GRF encourages innovative ideas that will bring the scientific community closer to an in-depth understanding of glaucoma and its potential cures. Strategic goals for Glaucoma Research Foundation's grant funding include:

Protect and restore the optic nerve

Accurately detect glaucoma and monitor its progress

Find the genes responsible for glaucoma

Understand the intraocular pressure system and develop better treatments

Determine the risk factors for glaucoma damage using systematic outcomes data

Interdisciplinary teams and collaborations that may lead to new glaucoma treatments are encouraged. Grant applicants must possess at least a graduate degree. More details about the Strategic Research Goals set forth by the Glaucoma Research Foundation can be found here.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in San Francisco, Glaucoma Research Foundation is America's oldest and most experienced nonprofit dedicated solely to its mission: to prevent vision loss from glaucoma by investing in innovative research, education and support with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. Glaucoma Research Foundation has invested more than $50 million into research and education to prevent vision loss from glaucoma.