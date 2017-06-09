Newswise — The Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the Fifth Annual Family Fireworks on the Navesink to support Riverview Medical Center Foundation. This fun-filled family event will again be held at the DiPiero home, on the picturesque Navesink River, on Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m.

“Philanthropic support is vital to Riverview Medical Center’s ability to deliver excellent care for this community,” shares Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center. “We recently opened a state-of-the-art cancer care center, and shortly thereafter announced a revolutionary partnership between Hackensack Meridian Health and Memorial Sloan Kettering. Significant advancements such as these will continue in 2017 and beyond as we explore new and innovative ways to best care for our patients. Attending the Family Fireworks is a great way for local residents to learn more about our future plans while directly supporting the health care needs of your family, friends, and neighbors. We are extremely grateful for the DiPiero’s continued support of this event.”

The Family Fireworks event will feature premier food, including a variety of food trucks, inflatable rides, games, and a breathtaking view of the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. This is a family-friendly event where all parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren. Last year, nearly 300 guests gathered for this event at the DiPiero home.

“Year after year, this signature event proves to be one full of positive energy and excitement for the incredible advancements taking place at Riverview,” explains Steven Scopellite, chair of the Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees. “We have the opportunity to gather for a great cause, while enjoying a deep rooted tradition in the Red Bank area – fireworks on the Navesink River.”

“We truly look forward to hosting this event each year,” says Hilary DiPiero, event chair and Foundation trustee. “To see such a diverse group of community members come together in support of the hospital that we love and trust, constantly inspires us. We are hopeful this June’s event will be the most successful yet.”

Reservations for the Family Fireworks on the Navesink are required. For additional information about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please call Michelle Casserly at 732-751-5112 or visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/RMCFireworks.

