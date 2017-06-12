Newswise — NEW YORK (June 12, 2017) --- Wilhelmina (Willie) M. Manzano, M.A., R.N. N.E.A.- B.C., senior vice president and chief nursing executive at NewYork-Presbyterian, has been appointed to a new role as chief quality officer. In addition to leading nursing across the NewYork-Presbyterian’s campuses and locations, Ms. Manzano now oversees quality, performance improvement, patient safety, and infection prevention and control functions, as well as Joint Commission and regulatory compliance activities.

“Willie has been a tremendous leader for our organization throughout her nearly two decades of service,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “As chief quality officer, we are confident that she will continue to enhance NewYork-Presbyterian’s world-class patient care.”

“In leading our nursing team, Willie truly embodies so many of our institutional values,” said Dr. Laura Forese, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. “Her new role as chief quality officer is a natural progression of what has been an amazing career at NewYork-Presbyterian.”

Prior to joining NewYork-Presbyterian in 1998, Ms. Manzano held various leadership positions at several New York-area hospitals including Mount Sinai Medical Center, Lawrence Hospital (now NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence) and Beth Israel Medical Center. In addition to her roles as senior vice president and chief nursing executive at NewYork-Presbyterian, she has also served as vice president for patient care services at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and chief operating officer for NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

Ms. Manzano obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master’s in Nursing Administration from New York University. She attended the Johnson & Johnson-Wharton Fellows Program for Nurse Executives at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and holds a Nursing Executive, Advanced National Board Certification. She also obtained an Advanced Post Graduate Certificate in Human Resources (Organizational and Executive Coaching).

She is a Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine and a member of the American Nurses Association, American Organization of Nurse Executives, and Sigma Theta Tau. In addition, she is on the board of the American Nurses Foundation and Columbia University Board of Visitors and was chair of the GE/Health Management Academy Nurse Executive Fellowship Program.

