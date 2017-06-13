Newswise — PinnacleHealth acquired the da Vinci Xi® Surgical System, further complementing its hospitals’ minimally invasive robotic surgery capabilities and making the PinnacleHealth Robotics Institute the most extensive in central Pennsylvania. Robert Carman, Jr., DO, FACOS, general and colorectal surgeon, performed a minimally invasive inguinal hernia repair and a colon resection.

The da Vinci Xi Surgical System is used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized to treat benign conditions to the most complex, multi-quadrant surgeries in thoracic, cardiac, colorectal, hernia, gynecology, head and neck cancer, and urology. Since 2005, PinnacleHealth Robotics Institute has performed more than 6,000 procedures and has robotic surgery capabilities at Community General Osteopathic, Harrisburg and West Shore Hospitals.

“Robotics allows smaller incisions to be used during surgery, which means faster recovery and shorter hospital stays. We have unparalleled precision, dexterity and control, which means less tissue damage and less pain. It is just one of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to excellence and patient safety while providing quality care,” states John F. Lazar, MD, thoracic surgeon and medical director, PinnacleHealth Robotics Institute.

By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen, pelvis, chest and head and neck, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design. As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100 percent in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons with a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.

For more information on minimally invasive surgical options at PinnacleHealth, visit pinnaclehealth.org/roboticsurgery.