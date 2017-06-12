Newswise — Nurses in neonatal intensive care units (NICU) spend close to 13,000 hours every year, across roughly 1,100 NICUs, managing breast milk for the nearly 500,000 babies across the United States that require special and often critical care in the first months of their lives. That’s 13,000 hours (the annual equivalent of six full-time nurses) spent on just what these nurses call “bartending” – not feeding, just monitoring, labeling, printing, and logging infant-specific nutritional management. And for moms of these fragile patients, keeping a full inventory of breast milk can add frustration and stress to an already trying time. What the arduous process involved with manual breast milk management amounts to for both new parents and care providers is a significant amount of time that could otherwise be spent at the bedside of these often critically ill patients.

Enter Keriton, a new breast milk management system designed for nurses and new moms, by nurses and new moms, that the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania’s Intensive Care Nursery (ICN) began testing last month. Keriton is a 4-in-1 app that allows for easy tracking of breast milk inventories, helps moms and care providers stay in touch (via text and photos), and may even increase milk production. But, unlike other apps that are available to only moms or to only nurses, Keriton is the first integrated system that operates on a HIPAA-compliant and secure server, allowing for “process automation” – meaning, moms use the app to log and track how much and when they are pumping, and the information is automatically synced with the app on the hospital’s end, allowing providers to smartly track inventory, auto-generate lactation analytics for each mom and provide a means to engage with the patient.