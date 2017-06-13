Newswise — CHICAGO (June 12, 2017): The Rehabilitation Nursing Certification Board (RNCB), along with the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) are proud to announce that the Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse (CRRN) program has achieved reaccreditation by the American Board of Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC).

ARN Executive Director Karen Nason shares, “It’s truly exciting to be able to continue the CRRN program’s history of accreditation by ABSNC (formerly ABNS), since 1992! That is a 25-year span and achievement of which our organizations, their Boards, and members are extremely proud!”

Currently, there are approximately 13,000 nurses with CRRN accreditation and roughly an additional 25,000 nurses who work in the field and practice the specialty but haven’t yet pursued accreditation. The CRRN credential is applicable to all rehabilitation nursing roles in all post-acute care settings. Nurses who achieve the CRRN demonstrate knowledge, experience, and commitment to excellence in comprehensive care for people with physical disabilities and chronic illnesses including stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, neurological diseases, cardiovascular events and diseases, organ transplants, amputations, and much more.

The specialty of rehabilitation nursing focuses on helping individuals across their lifespan achieve their greatest potential, adapt to their disabilities, and work toward productive, independence.

RNCB develops, administers, and evaluates programs for certification in rehabilitation nursing. The mission of RNCB is to promote excellence in care by validating qualifications and specialized knowledge in rehabilitation nursing. The CRRN program was first developed by ARN in 1984. The CRRN credential is now administered by the RNCB, an autonomous component of ARN.

ARN is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness in a multitude of settings.

