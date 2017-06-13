Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (June 13, 2017)—The American Physiological Society (APS) is pleased to announce its 2017 Undergraduate Summer Research Fellows. Recipients of the Society’s four summer fellowship programs spend an average of 10 weeks in the laboratory of an established scientist and APS member. APS offers a mix of summer fellowship programs that recruit undergraduates in the U.S. and abroad. Some fellowships are geared toward providing research experiences to students from a wide range of backgrounds—including those from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, from disadvantaged backgrounds and students with disabilities—to work with APS members in a specific area of physiological research.

“These fellowships provide a rich and unique experience, allowing undergraduates in the sciences to have a summer immersed in research and face-to-face interactions with a professional researcher,” said Marsha Lakes Matyas, PhD, director of APS education programs. “The time that students spend in the lab with their research hosts gives them a firsthand look at what it’s like to pursue a career in science and can have a profound impact in encouraging them to remain in the sciences. APS is proud of its ongoing commitment to providing these research opportunities and continues to expand our educational offerings to the next generation of scientists.”

Awardees are selected based on academic merit, the quality of the proposed experience and the availability of appropriate faculty mentors. Each Fellow receives a stipend plus additional travel funds to present his or her research at the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology (EB). Research hosts receive funds for lab supplies for the fellow’s summer research project.

Fellows participate in hands-on research and learn to develop a hypothesis, design and troubleshoot experiments, collect and analyze data, and write and present results. In addition, Fellows have the opportunity to:

network with other APS Fellows interested in and conducting biomedical or basic research,

explore the nature of research and the scientific process,

investigate physiology career options and what it takes to find career success,

learn about scientific writing and draft a meeting abstract,

learn about common ethical issues in figure and text preparation, and

pose their career questions to members of the APS Advisory Board and APS Career Opportunities in Physiology Committee.

To learn more about APS Undergraduate Fellowship programs, visit the APS website. Follow the links below to see the individual lists of 2017 Fellowship recipients.

Short-Term Research Education Program to Increase Diversity in Health-Related Research (STRIDE) Fellowship

The STRIDE program recruits U.S. undergraduates to work with APS member-researchers in the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) mission areas of cardiovascular, pulmonary, hematologic and sleep disorders research. In addition to their 10-week fellowship, STRIDE Fellows receive a $4,000 stipend and $1,200 for travel to the EB 2018 meeting in San Diego. The STRIDE program is supported by the APS and a grant from NHLBI (NHLBI; 1 R25 HL115473-01). Read about the 2017 winners.

Integrative Organismal Systems Physiology (IOSP) Fellowship

The IOSP program recruits U.S. undergraduates to work with APS member-researchers in the National Science Foundation IOS mission area of comparative physiology research. In addition to their 10-week fellowship, IOSP Fellows receive a $4,000 stipend, $1,050 for housing expenses and an additional $1,200 for travel to the EB 2018 meeting in San Diego. The IOSP program is supported by the APS and a grant from NSF (IOS; Award No. IOS-1238831). Read about the 2017 winners.

Undergraduate Research Excellence Fellowship (UGREF)

The UGREF program recruits U.S. and international undergraduate students who have had more than nine months of laboratory research experience for a 10-week summer fellowship in the laboratory of an established APS investigator. UGREF Fellows receive a $4,000 stipend and $1,300 for travel to the EB 2018 meeting in San Diego. Read about the 2017 winners.

Undergraduate Summer Research Fellowship (UGSRF)

The UGSRF program recruits U.S. and international undergraduate students who have had little to no laboratory research experience to work for 10 weeks during the summer in the laboratory of an established APS investigator. Fellows receive a $4,000 stipend and $1,300 for travel to the EB 2018 meeting in San Diego. Read about the 2017 winners.

