Newswise — CHICAGO (June 13, 2017): Retired Staff Sergeant Chad Jukes talks one-on-one with Rehabilitation Nursing journal (RNJ) Editor-In-Chief Dr. Kristen Mauk, PhD DNP RN CRRN GCNS-BC BNP-BC ACHPH FAAN, about how he approached his amputation to rise up to the challenge to successfully climb Mount Everest. The interview appears in the May/June 2017 issue of RNJ.

Chad was injured in Iraq when his convoy hit an IED, shattering his heel and fracturing his femur. Following multiple complications, while attempting to recover his lower limb function in civilian life, he made the decision to have his leg amputated just below the knee to improve his overall quality of life. Chad now uses a customized prosthetic to climb, which has helped him cope with PTSD as he takes on new challenges with another big climb, Antisana, an 18,714-foot volcano in Ecuador, scheduled for this summer.

As a rehabilitation nurse, Kris was fascinated with Chad’s story and wanted to share it with nurses and rehabilitation patients alike. Although the journal is an ARN Member- and Subscription-Only benefit, Chad’s interview, as well as a follow-up discussion – both have been made available to the public on ARN’s website at www.rehabnurse.org.

