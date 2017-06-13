 
Health Policy Expert on Rx Drug Cost Available to Comment on Today's Senate Hearing

    • Credit: Pitt

      Walid Gellad, M.D., M.P.H., co-director of the University of Pittsburgh Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing

    Dr. Walid Gellad, M.D., M.P.H., co-director of the University of Pittsburgh Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing, is generally available today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) to provide his expert take on the solutions proposed at today's Senate hearing on prescription drug pricing. Dr. Gellad has long been researching approaches to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Most recently he had a perspective in the New England Journal of Medicine titled "Accelerated Approval and Expensive Drugs - A Challenging Combination," that was accompanied by a podcast.  For more information on Dr. Gellad and a video of him discussing his work, visit his Health Policy Institute bio

