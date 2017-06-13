Newswise — Reston, VA (June 13, 2017) — The Radiology Leadership Institute® (RLI) awarded scholarships to 10 radiology residents and fellows to attend the 2017 RLI Summit. Attendees will learn how to combine high-quality clinical care with smart organizational and strategic skills to thrive in emerging health care delivery and payment models.

The RLI Summit, with the theme “Build Your Playbook for Peak Practice Performance,” will be held Sept. 7–10 at Babson College in Wellesley, Mass. Anne Le Grand, general manager of Watson Health Imaging, will explore the potential of cognitive imaging to aid radiologists in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care as this year’s keynote speaker.

“Attending the RLI Summit is a unique opportunity for young radiologists to have a short, high-power business school learning experience with top radiology and business experts,” said Frank J. Lexa, MD, MBA, RLI chief medical officer. “Radiologists in training will have their careers enhanced by both state-of-the-art leadership education as well as the opportunity to network with other radiologists from across the United States at all levels of their careers,” added Lexa, who also serves as the chair of the American College of Radiology (ACR) Commission on Leadership and Practice Development.

Scholarship awardees demonstrated engagement in the RLI program, leadership experience and an interest in pursuing additional learning opportunities. Scholarships will cover the cost of registration, lodging and travel for recipients to attend the Summit. Funding for the RLI Leadership Summit Resident and Fellow Scholarships is provided by the ACR Foundation RLI Fund.

This year’s recipients are:

Michael Booker, MD, University of California, San Diego

Stephane L. Desouches, DO, University of Missouri, Kansas City

Tiffany Sae Kho, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis

Christopher R. McAdams, MD, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, N.C.

My Linh Nguyen, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Baltimore, Md.

Karan Patel, MD, Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich.

Rebecca Rakow-Penner, MD, PhD, University of California, San Diego

Brett Walker, MD, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Mass.

Christopher J. Yen, MD, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas

Colin R. Young, MD, National Capital Consortium — Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md.

Registration is now open for the sixth annual Summit, which offers hands-on facilitated breakout sessions to provide maximum interaction between faculty and attendees. Interactive panel discussions will focus on two of the biggest challenges facing radiologists — physician burnout and value-based imaging. A case study session will explore how artificial intelligence and machine learning will impact the specialty.

The RLI, a program of the American College of Radiology (ACR), delivers progressive leadership and business management training and offers real-world strategies for radiologists to grow and advance in practice. Overview information is available, along with details about registration, the schedule and related brochure.

