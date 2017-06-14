Newswise — (New York, NY) – June 14, 2017 -- The new ATS Foundation/Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Research Fellowship in Sarcoidosis will award $40,000 per year for two years to one investigator conducting research in the area of sarcoidosis.

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disorder involving multiple organs, and the causes and pathogenesis are unknown. Research offers patients and their families hope. According to Sarcoidosis Patient-Advocate Trina Massey Davis, “Sarcoidosis may be a ‘snowflake disease,’ but living with it hits like an avalanche. We need your help to dig us out.”

“As a disease that affects every organ in the body, sarcoidosis is a difficult disease to study. This grant, a partnership between the ATS and Mallinckrodt, will provide critical resources to investigators working to improve the lives of our patients,” said Eric White, MD, director of Translational Interstitial Lung Disease Research, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine University of Michigan Medical School. “I have no doubt that recipients of this award will be able to advance the science and move us ever closer to understanding how and why sarcoidosis affects people, and how to best care for sarcoidosis patients.”

“Mallinckrodt is proud to support the ATS Foundation in its commitment to research. We are pleased to help establish this fellowship for research in sarcoidosis that can help uncover new insights for healthcare providers and for patients living with this rare disease,” said Tunde Otulana, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Mallinckrodt. “It is our hope that these types of collaborations will play an important role in helping to advance pulmonary health science.”

The fellowship application process is now open. The two-year funding period is December 2017 through November 2019. Applications will be reviewed for their scientific merit, innovation, feasibility, and relevance to sarcoidosis.

Learn more about the ATS Foundation/Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Research Fellowship, and additional fellowship opportunities on our website.

About Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt is a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; and analgesics and hemostasis products. The company's core strengths include the acquisition and management of highly regulated raw materials and specialized chemistry, formulation and manufacturing capabilities. The company's Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines and its Specialty Generics segment includes specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients and external manufacturing. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

About the ATS Foundation

Since 2004, the ATS Foundation Research Program has awarded more than $16 million to 210 investigators who have gone on to secure $215 million in federal funding. That’s a return on investment of $13 per dollar awarded. Without this “seed” support, these researchers may not have received their subsequent grants, advancing our understanding of diseases in pulmonary, critical care and sleep. You can learn more about our awardees here: http://foundation.thoracic.org/what-we-do/awardees.php