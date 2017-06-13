Newswise — CHICAGO (June 13, 2017): On June 21, members of ARN’s Board of Directors will meet with congressional offices to discuss ARN’s Health Policy priorities. The overarching theme is to promote and improve Transitions of Care for Patients by realizing the value and role that rehabilitation nurses play in healthcare delivery. To that end, ARN will ask Members of Congress to:

Improve the care provided to individuals with chronic illnesses by providing rehabilitation education prior to discharge, such as the capabilities and limitations of post-acute care facilities.

Not pursue post-acute care payment reform until the Improving Medicare Post-Acute Care Transformation (IMPACT) Act has been fully implemented.

Increase funding for Title VIII nursing workforce development programs and rehabilitation research.

ARN is committed to making sure rehabilitation nurses across the country are represented in Washington, D.C. ARN’s Health Policy and Advocacy Programs teach Rehabilitation Nurses about health policy, advocacy, and how to make their voices heard. The 2017 Health Policy and Legislative Agenda can be found at www.rehabnurse.org.

