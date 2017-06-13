Newswise — CHICAGO (June 13, 2017): As cancer survival continues to rise, more people are benefiting from physical rehabilitation during and after treatment to help maintain or restore function. Rehabilitation nurses look to ARN to help define and address the role of the Rehabilitation Nurse with this patient population.

Building on the joint position statement on the Rehabilitation of people with Cancer that ARN and the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) first published in 1999, ARN has developed a white paper titled, Cancer Rehabilitation and the Role of the Rehabilitation Nurse, which proposes a collaborative Oncology-Rehabilitation Nursing Model to recognize the uniqueness of each nursing specialty while synthesizing the essential knowledge and skills needed to support competent rehabilitation care in the cancer population.

Background

In the fall of 2015, ARN hosted a Cancer Rehabilitation Nursing Forum in New Orleans, LA, during ARN’s annual educational conference. Approximately 100 nurses attended the forum to discuss the role of the rehabilitation nurse in the cancer prehabilitation and rehabilitation processes in order to provide the best outcomes for this growing patient population.

Authors of the ARN white paper are Beverly S. Reigle, PhD RN, Grace B. Campbell, PhD MSW RN CRRN, and Kate B. Murphy, RN MSN CRRN. The white paper is available on ARN’s website at www.rehabnurse.org.

###

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness in a multitude of settings.

For more information about RNCB and/or ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.