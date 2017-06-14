Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Awarded Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement from The Joint Commission

First hospital in New Jersey to achieve certification

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – June 14, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center today announced it is the first hospital in New Jersey to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. The advanced certification is for Joint Commission-accredited hospitals, critical access hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers seeking to elevate the quality, consistency and safety of their services and patient care.

Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center underwent a rigorous onsite review in early March. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with advanced disease-specific care standards and total hip and total knee replacement requirements, including orthopedic consultation, and pre-operative, intraoperative and post-surgical orthopedic surgeon follow-up care.

“Riverview Medical Center is pleased to achieve advanced certification from The Joint Commission, the premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” says Anthony Costa, M.D., medical director for the joint replacement program at Riverview Medical Center. “We look forward to continuing to provide excellent and safe care for hip and knee replacement patients and will continue to meet and exceed the strict standards set forth by The Joint Commission.”

“Achieving Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement Certification recognizes Riverview’s commitment to provide care in a safe and efficient manner for patients,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “The advanced certification will help Riverview Medical Center better provide coordinated and comprehensive care to patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement.”

“We are thrilled to be the first hospital in New Jersey to earn this certification,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center. “The Joint Commission really sets the bar when it comes to safe patient care and it is truly an honor to be recognized by them for all of the hard work our incredible surgical team has put into our hip and knee program.”

Established in 2016 and awarded for a two-year period, the advanced-certification was developed in response to the growing number of patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement surgery, as well as the increased focus on clinical evidence-based patient care as it relates to pain management, quality of life issues, functional limitation in mobility and the return to normal daily activities.

Riverview Medical Center is also certified by The Joint Commission in palliative, spine and stroke care.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 492-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

