FSMB Releases 2017 Annual Meeting Recap Video

14-Jun-2017

Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB)

    • Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 14, 2017) –The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) released a video of highlights from its recent 105th Annual Meeting in Fort Worth, Texas. Nearly 500 members of the national and international medical regulatory community gathered to discuss important topics impacting the rapidly changing world of medical licensure and regulation.

    Please click here to watch a brief compilation of interviews with state medical board members and leaders from across the country as they share why the FSMB’s Annual Meeting continues to be the premier educational event in medical regulation.

