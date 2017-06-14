Newswise — PHILADELPHIA – Several critical periods over a human life span – including before birth -- determine when individuals are the most susceptible to environmental toxicants. Researchers will gather at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania this Monday to discuss these “Windows of Susceptibility” during the 12th Annual Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology (CEET) Symposium. CEET is an Environmental Health Science Core Center funded by National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS).

For the first time, there will also be a Town Hall Meeting following the symposium to discuss environmental health concerns and disparities in the Chester community, such as high rates of pre-term birth, asthma, and cancer.

WHERE: Symposium at the Smilow Commons and Auditorium Perelman School of Medicine (PSOM) 3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Post-Symposium Town Hall at Faith Temple Holy Church 1007 West 7th Street, Chester, PA, 19013 WHO: WHEN: HIGHLIGHTS: Keynote speaker: John McLahlan, PhD, chair of Environmental Studies and professor of Pharmacology at Tulane University Townhall Meeting Featured Guest: Linda Birnbaum, PhD, DABT, ATS Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Toxicology Program Additional speakers from the University of Pennsylvania and other institutions Symposium, Monday, June 19, 2017, starting at 7:30 a.m. Post-Symposium Town Hall, 7:00 p.m. Full schedule In Utero Exposures “Developmental Origins of Adult Disease” – Rebecca Simmons, MD, professor of Pediatrics, CEET Deputy Director “In Utero Mouse Model of BPA Exposure: Physiology, Behavior and Epigenetics” – Marisa Bartolomei, PhD, professor of Cell and Developmental Biology (University of Pennsylvania) “Human In Utero Exposures to Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals” – Sara Pinney, MD, MS, assistant professor of Pediatrics (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia) Point/Counter Point – Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals “Toxicology Findings on BPA” – Luisa Camacho, PhD, Senior Staff Fellow (Food and Drug Administration, National Center for Toxicological Research) “Environmental Epigenetics: A Mechanistic Link to Health, Disease, and Intervention” – Shuk-Mei Ho, PhD, Jacob G. Schmidlapp Professor and Chair of Environmental Health, Director of the Cincinnati Cancer Consortium, Director of Center for Environmental Genetics “Perinatal exposure of rats to low doses of Zeranol induces transgeneration effects on sexual development, fecundity and susceptibility to mammary carcinogenesis” – Helmut Zarbl, professor of Toxicology, Center for Environmental Exposures and Disease Director (Rutgers) “Environmental Hormones and Other Signals” – John McLahlan, PhD, Celia Scott Weatherhead and Albert J. Weatherhead III Distinguished Chair of Environmental Studies, professor of Pharmacology (Tulane University) Exposure Science “Children’s Health Exposure Analysis Resource” – Lisa A. Peterson, PhD, professor of Environmental Health Sciences (University of Minnesota) “Environmental Exposures and Neurodevelopment-Autism Spectrum Disorders” – Nathaniel Snyder, PhD, MPH, assistant professor (Drexel Autism Institute, Drexel University) “Challenges in Measuring Endogenous and Exogenous Hormones” – Clementina Mesaros, PhD, research assistant professor and Technical Director of Translational Biomarker Core of CEET Town Hall meeting at Faith Temple Holy Church 1007 West 7th Street, Chester, PA, 19013 Marilyn Howarth, MD, FACOEM, Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology (University of Pennsylvania) Rev. Horace Strand, Pastor of Faith Temple Holy Church and Chairman of Chester Environmental Partnership (CEP) John and Dolores Shelton, CEP members and residents of Chester Linda Birnbaum, PhD, DABT, ATS, NIEHS and NTP director

