12th Annual Symposium of the Penn Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology
Experts to discuss latest research on exposure to environmental toxicants and how they affect development in the womb and disease in later life
Released: 14-Jun-2017 2:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Newswise — PHILADELPHIA – Several critical periods over a human life span – including before birth -- determine when individuals are the most susceptible to environmental toxicants. Researchers will gather at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania this Monday to discuss these “Windows of Susceptibility” during the 12th Annual Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology (CEET) Symposium. CEET is an Environmental Health Science Core Center funded by National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS).
For the first time, there will also be a Town Hall Meeting following the symposium to discuss environmental health concerns and disparities in the Chester community, such as high rates of pre-term birth, asthma, and cancer.
WHERE:
Symposium at the Smilow Commons and Auditorium Perelman School of Medicine (PSOM)
3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Post-Symposium Town Hall at Faith Temple Holy Church
1007 West 7th Street, Chester, PA, 19013
WHO:
WHEN:
HIGHLIGHTS:
Keynote speaker: John McLahlan, PhD, chair of Environmental Studies and professor of Pharmacology at Tulane University
Townhall Meeting Featured Guest: Linda Birnbaum, PhD, DABT, ATS Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Toxicology Program
Additional speakers from the University of Pennsylvania and other institutions
Symposium, Monday, June 19, 2017, starting at 7:30 a.m.
Post-Symposium Town Hall, 7:00 p.m.
