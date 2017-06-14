Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 14, 2017) – Cedars-Sinai has been named one of the best places to work in information technology, according to an annual list published by IDG’s Computerworld, a national publication for IT and business technology professionals. This is the ninth consecutive year that Cedars-Sinai has received the Computerworld honor.

The health system ranked 22 out of 100 large organizations included in this year’s list.

“It is an honor for Cedars-Sinai to be consistently recognized for its sophistication in digital communications and its leading reputation as a desirable workplace,” said Darren Dworkin, senior vice president and chief information officer. “Every day, our teams are driving innovation and using leading-edge technology to support advanced patient care. We work tirelessly to create an environment where our colleagues can thrive, and we recognize our staff members’ dedication to maintaining an outstanding department.”

The annual Computerworld list is based on a comprehensive questionnaire covering benefits, career development, training, retention and other areas. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers.

“As technology moves to the strategic center of every business, the ability of the enterprise to attract and retain skilled IT talent has become critically important,” said Ken Mingis, executive editor of Computerworld. “The 100 organizations on our 2017 Best Places to Work in IT list keep their tech employees happy and engaged by offering generous salaries, top-notch benefits, continuous training and access to cutting-edge technologies. In empowering their tech workforce, these firms gain competitive advantage, and we applaud them for their achievements.”

Cedars-Sinai has frequently been recognized as a desirable workplace in the technology field. In addition to the Computerworld honor, Cedars-Sinai also was featured in Hospitals & Health Networks’ 2016 “Healthcare’s Most Wired” list.