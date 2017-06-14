 
Renowned MSU Expert on London Fire

Released: 14-Jun-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Engineering, Government/Law, National Infrastructure, Europe News
KEYWORDS
  • London, fire

    • Venkatesh Kodur, MSU professor of civil and environmental engineering and a globally recognized expert on structure fires, can speak to the deadly London high-rise fire on June 14.

    Among the topics Kodur can address:

    *Why didn't firefighters learn not to rush into a burning high-rise after the tragedy of 911 in New York?

    *One of the reasons the building didn't collapse is it caught on fire one half at a time, saving the structure from collapsing and causing more tragedy.

    Kodur can be reached at (517) 353-9813, cell (517) 648-5698 or kodur@egr.msu.edu.

