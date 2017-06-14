Venkatesh Kodur, MSU professor of civil and environmental engineering and a globally recognized expert on structure fires, can speak to the deadly London high-rise fire on June 14.



Among the topics Kodur can address:

*Why didn't firefighters learn not to rush into a burning high-rise after the tragedy of 911 in New York?

*One of the reasons the building didn't collapse is it caught on fire one half at a time, saving the structure from collapsing and causing more tragedy.



