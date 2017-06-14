Newswise — Aurora, IL, June 12, 2017 – Flinn Scientific and the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy® (IMSA) have teamed up to expand access to the award-winning IMSA Fusion program for teachers nationwide.

IMSA Fusion is a research-based turnkey science, technology, engineering and mathematics program for fourth through eighth graders that includes curriculum, lab kits for up to 30 students, and ongoing teacher professional development for hands-on, minds-on learning. This highly-acclaimed and affordable program increases student interest and stimulates excellence in school’s mathematics and science initiatives including the Next Generation Science Standards* (NGSS) and Common Core math standards.

“Flinn Scientific and IMSA share the same passion for science education and recognize the value and lasting impact that a strong STEM program has among students, teachers and schools alike,” said Mike Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer for Flinn Scientific. “Our alliance with IMSA gives us the opportunity to reach a broader range of schools and teachers offering them access to a teacher professional development and student STEM enrichment program that has been nationally recognized, is research driven, and is scalable to meet their instructional needs.”

“IMSA Fusion curricula is developed and written by IMSA’s team of experienced educators who are the reason for the success of this program,” said Dr. Norman Robinson III, Executive Director for Professional Field Services for IMSA. "We are pleased to collaborate with Flinn Scientific because it offers a platform to expand IMSA’s reach as a global leader in STEM education and assists in our efforts to provide transformational STEM curricula to not only educators in Illinois but also nationwide.”

Founded in 1985, IMSA is an internationally recognized teaching and learning laboratory created by the State of Illinois, enrolling academically talented Illinois students (grades 10-12) in its advanced residential college preparatory program.

Science educators and leaders are encouraged to visit www.flinnsci.com/stem/imsa to learn more about IMSA Fusion available through Flinn Scientific.

ABOUT IMSA

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA) is the world’s leading teaching and learning laboratory for imagination and inquiry and an esteemed three-year residential high school. Nearly 700 Illinois 10-12th graders currently live at the academy in Aurora, Illinois. Students hail from across Illinois and are enrolled in tuition-free, rigorous college preparatory classes. Graduates are leaders in the business, education, scientific, and civic sectors. IMSA’s Professional Field Services Division serves thousands of students and teachers across Illinois annually by providing award winning professional development programs for educators and engaging hands-on summer camps, fun shops and online research courses to students grades four through eight.

IMSA is proud to have been named among the top 40 public and private college preparatory institutions in the world by The Wall Street Journal. It was the 2009 winner of the Intel Schools of Distinction Star Innovator Award and has been profiled by NBC-TV's Dateline, CNN's Science and Technology News, USA Today, New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. (www.imsa.edu)

ABOUT FLINN SCIENTIFIC

Recognized by science teachers as a leading source of teaching and learning resources, Flinn Scientific partners with educators to provide materials, guidance, and inspiration to help teachers and students succeed. Flinn Scientific is based in Batavia, Illinois and was founded in 1977. Its primary mission is to support science educators and make a positive impact on student achievement in the science classroom and laboratory. Flinn Scientific is committed to unsurpassed customer service by providing the science community with the very best science education supplies, safety information, instructional materials and programs to facilitate their vital work. Over 150,000 science educators rely on Flinn Scientific annually for resources in science teaching and learning and for district science education solutions. For more information, visit www.FlinnSci.com

*NGSS is a registered trademark of Achieve. Neither Achieve nor the lead states and partners that developed the Next Generation Science Standards were involved in the production of this product, and do not endorse it.