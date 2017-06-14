“This does look like domestic lone wolf terrorism — the creation of fear for political means through violence," says terrorism expert Peter Henne of the University of Vermont. "We call similar attacks inspired by ISIS terrorism, and we should be consistent with how we use these terms. We also need to remember that individuals who use terrorism are part of broader movements, but this does not mean the cause—in this case Senator Sanders and his Presidential campaign—is necessarily responsible for the violence.”

— Quote from Peter Henne, professor politcial science at the University of Vermont, terrorism expert and author of "Islamic Politics, Muslim States, and Counterterrorism Tensions." He is avaiable for further comment Peter.Henne@uvm.edu or 802-656-4217.

Bio: Professor Peter Henne's research and teaching focus on the Middle East and global religious politics. He is particularly interested in the different ways states restrict or support religion, and what effect this has on their international and domestic politics. His book "Islamic Politics, Muslim States and Counterterrorism Tensions," (Cambridge University Press, 2017), analyzes how Muslim states' relationship with Islam affects their counterterrorism policies; the study includes a large-n statistical analysis as well as in-depth case studies of Pakistan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Professor Henne has also written on the role of religion in international conflict and the United Nations. In addition to this, Professor Henne has written on how religion and transnational ties affect terrorism, and what the popular television show Battlestar Galactica tells us about modern society. His new project analyzes the response of Middle East states to the Arab Spring.

Professor Henne has a Ph.D. in Government from Georgetown University, and a B.A. in Political Science from Vassar College. He was also a fellow at the University of Virginia's Miller Center. Prior to UVM, Professor Henne worked in Washington, DC with the Pew Research Center, the National Consortium for Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, and as a consultant with the US government. He worked on a variety of issues, including Middle East politics, counterterrorism, and religious repression.

Professor Henne's work has appeared in the Journal of Conflict Resolution, Journal of Peace Research, Terrorism and Political Violence and Politics and Religion. He has also discussed international religious issues in several media outlets, including NPR All Things Considered, Voice of America, and The Atlantic.

Link to Bio: https://www.uvm.edu/~polisci/?Page=PeterHenne.php

Link to blog: http://blog.uvm.edu/phenne/