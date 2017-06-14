For Immediate Release Contact: Jessica Barnette, MPH, Program Manager UCLA Blum Center on Poverty and Health in Latin America 310.794.0394 or jbarnette@mednet.ucla.edu

UC BLUM FEDERATION RELEASES DISCOVERING SOLUTIONS FOR GLOBAL WELLBEING

Newswise — The UC Blum Federation has released a compendium of research working toward reducing poverty and improving health for all populations. The development of the compendium was led by center directors at the UCLA Blum Center on Poverty and Health in Latin America, the UC Riverside Blum Poverty Institute and the UC Santa Cruz Center on Poverty, Social Enterprise and Participatory Governance.

This compilation, Discovering Solutions for Global Wellbeing, highlights research conducted by most of the 10 Blum Centers of the UC Blum Federation. It provides a snapshot of research recently published or currently underway in six thematic areas: 1) using social cohesion to strengthen communities; 2) initiatives to improve health; 3) politics and governance; 4) sustaining the physical environment; 5) frontiers of the social science of poverty, and 6) the impact of development.

The compendium showcases a few recent research efforts from the UCLA Blum Center on Poverty and Health in Latin America. With its focus on social cohesion, immigrant health and community health in the last year, the UCLA Blum Center’s research articles featured in the compendium included: Social cohesion – its role in health promotion and health policy, Lessons from Latin America; Creating conditions to support health people: State policies that affect the health of undocumented immigrants and their families; The AltaMed Institute for Health Equity; and CBRE Shared Advantage approach to promoting healthy communities.

“We are pleased to document the combined work of the UC Blum Centers in such a way that can inform other researchers, policymakers, and program planners about these new discoveries,” said Dr. Michael A. Rodriguez, founding director of the UCLA Blum Center. “While this provides just a slice of the research and activities our centers conduct, we hope this compendium will inspire the development of, and further research into, the changes we need to make our world a healthier place for all.”

To download the compendium at no charge, please our website at https://blumcenter.ucla.edu/. The compendium is also available at any of the UC Blum Centers listed below.

About the UC Blum Federation

The UC Blum Federation, a consortium of the 10 Blum Centers across the University of California, formed in January 2016 as a collaborative effort funded by the University of California’s Office of the President. The purpose of the UC Blum Federation is to support activities that cut across all Blum Centers and focus on the areas of: 1) network coordination advancement; 2) enhanced student collaborations; and 3) novel policy and community research.

Members of the UC Blum Federation include:

UC Berkeley Blum Center for Developing Economies Focus: global poverty and inequality

UC Davis Blum Center for Developing Economies Focus: finding sustainable solutions to alleviating global poverty

UC Irvine Blum Center for Global Engagement Focus: sustainable energy, hydrology, public health innovative financial methods and public policy

UC Los Angles Blum Center on Poverty and Health in Latin America Focus: working across boundaries to reduce poverty and health inequalities in Latin America

UC Merced Blum Center for Developing Economies Focus: the developing economy of the San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada region

UC Riverside Blum Poverty Initiative Focus: the nexus between poverty, water and sustainability in the Coachella Valley in Riverside County

UC San Diego Blum Cross-Border Initiative Focus: poverty research and practice in the San Diego-Tijuana region

UC San Francisco

UC Santa Barbara Blum Center for Global Poverty Alleviation and Sustainable Development Focus: research and public programming concerning global poverty alleviation and sustainable development

UC Santa Cruz Blum Center on Poverty, Social Enterprise and Participatory Governance Focus: unique training and research opportunities for students to work and learn firsthand about poverty alleviation projects