Newswise — More than 86 million Americans are on the path to type 2 diabetes but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. Just ask Janine Riemersma of Grand Rapids, Michigan. I encourage you to hear her story and more in this new video from the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE).

The National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) works with participants to stop or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes through coaching and lifestyle change. The AADE diabetes prevention model uses existing diabetes education programs to offer prevention services. Data has shown that implementing a National DPP within a diabetes self-management education and support program yields successful results when compared to CDC requirements including weightloss, attendance and healthy behavior changes.

In short, the AADE diabetes prevention program model is impactful, cost effective and most importantly, it works. You can learn more about the AADE model at diabeteseducator.org/DPP or to speak with an expert, email Matt Eaton at meaton@aadenet.org.