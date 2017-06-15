Newswise — Schaumburg, Ill, June 15, 2017 — The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) proudly announces the first winners of the inaugural Paper of the Year awards, honoring the most impactful papers from each neurosurgical subspecialty published in the Neurosurgery journal from June 2016 to June 2017. Winners submitted papers that challenged dogma, created a paradigm shift, and inspired neurosurgeons to rethink their approaches to patient care, big data, and trial results.

The Paper of the Year awards were created this year to highlight the integral relationship between CNS membership and Neurosurgery, and to call special attention to the best original science published over the past 12 months at the CNS’s largest platform, the 2017 CNS Annual Meeting, held in Boston, Massachusetts, October 7–11. These awards also spotlight new work being done by neurosurgeons in each subspecialty, and provide exposure for up-and-coming physicians and scientists practicing in other disciplines.

Each paper was subject to an intense review process, beginning with initial selection from the entire pool of papers published over the last year. Once selected, subspecialty neurosurgeon editors reviewed and recognized those best-in-class, and advanced these papers for final review by Dr. Nelson Oyesiku, editor-in-chief of NEUROSURGERY® Publications, and Dr. Elad Levy, chair of the Publications Committee. Ultimately, an overall winner and a runner-up were chosen by Dr. Oyesiku, and section-level winners were chosen by Dr. Oyesiku and Dr. Levy.

“We are incredibly lucky to have the brightest minds in neurosurgery submitting their original papers to Neurosurgery. It was difficult to limit ourselves to only 10 awardees,” said Dr. Oyesiku. “We’re confident the selected papers are changing our field, and we’re proud to spotlight them at the CNS Annual Meeting.”

Each winning paper will be recognized on the main stage during the meeting’s General Scientific Sessions, and several authors will also give oral presentations about their work in the new CNS Xperience Lounge, powered by Surgical Theater. These presentations will allow for audience questions and direct discussion.

“The theme of this year’s Annual Meeting is Transformation and Celebration. The Paper of the Year awards embody both attributes—the selected authors are dedicated neurosurgeons who are improving our field through innovation; their accomplishments are remarkable and should be celebrated,” added Dr. Alan M. Scarrow, CNS president.

The Congress of Neurological Surgeons produces a collection of four world-class publications, covering the latest advances in neurosurgical research and technology, as well as critical information on practice management topics, socioeconomic developments, and more. All CNS members receive complimentary subscriptions to the following CNS publications: Neurosurgery, Operative Neurosurgery, Clinical Neurosurgery, and the Congress Quarterly.

The CNS is honored to offer congratulations to the following full list of Paper of the Year awardees:

Top Paper of the Year

“PUFS Trial: Long-term Clinical and Angiographic Outcomes Following PED Treatment of Complex ICA Aneurysms: Five-year Results of the Pipeline for Uncoilable or Failed Aneuryms (PUFS) Trial”

Authors: Tibor Becske, MD; Waleed Brinjikji, MD; Matthew B. Potts, MD; David F. Kallmes, MD; Maksim Shapiro, MD; Christopher J. Moran, MD; Elad I. Levy, MD; Cameron G. McDougall, MD; István Szikora, MD PhD; Giuseppe Lanzino, MD; Henry H. Woo, MD; Demetrius K. Lopes, MD; Adnan H. Siddiqui, MD PhD; Felipe C. Albuquerque, MD; David J. Fiorella, MD PhD; Isil Saatci, MD; Saruhan H. Cekirge, MD; Aaron L. Berez, MD; Daniel J. Cher, MD; Zsolt Berentei, MD; Miklós Marosfői, MD; Peter K. Nelson, MD

Top Paper of the Year: Runner Up

“Outcomes of Operative and Nonoperative Treatment for Adult Spinal Deformity: A Prospective, Multicenter Propensity-matched Cohort Assessment with Minimum 2-year Follow-up”

Authors: International Spine Study Group

Paper of the Year: Section Level

Cerebrovascular

“Cerebral Revascularization for Aneurysms in the Flow Diverter Era”

Authors: David C. Straus, MD; Harley Brito da Silva, MD; Lynn McGrath, MD; Michael R. Levitt, MD; Louis J. Kim, MD; Basavaraj V. Ghodke, MD; Jason K. Barber, MS; Laligam N. Sekhar, MD

Neurotrauma & Critical Care

“Association of Severe TBI Patients’ Outcomes with Duration of Cerebrovascular Autoregulation Impairment Events”

Authors: Aidanas Preiksaitis, MD; Solventa Krakauskaite, MSc; Vytautas Petkus, DSc; Saulius Rocka, MD, PhD; Romanas Chomskis, MSc, FH; Teodoro Forcht Dagi, MD, MPH; Arminas Ragauskas, DSc, FBC

Pain

“Comparison of 10 kHz High Frequency and Traditional Low Frequency Spinal Cord Stimulation for the Treatment of Chronic Back and Leg Pain: 24-month Results From a Multicenter Randomized Controlled Pivotal Trial”

Authors: Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD; Cong Yu, MD; Matthew W. Doust, MD; Bradford E. Gliner, MS; Ricardo Vallejo, MD, PhD; B. Todd Sitzman, MD, MPH; Kasra Amirdelfan, MD; Donna M. Morgan, MD; Thomas L. Yearwood, MD, PhD; Richard Bundschu, MD; Thomas Yang, MD; Ramsin Benyamin, MD; Abram H. Burgher, MD

Pediatrics

“Lumbar Cerebrospinal Fluid Biomarkers of Post-Hemorrhagic Hydrocephalus of Prematurity: Amyloid Precursor Protein, Soluble APPα, and L1 Cell Adhesion Molecule”

Authors: Diego M. Morales, MS; Shawgi A. Silver, BA; Clinton D. Morgan, MD; Deanna Mercer, BA; Terri E. Inder, MD, MB; David M. Holtzman, MD; Michael J. Wallendorf, PhD; Rakesh Rao, MD; James P. McAllister, PhD; David D. Limbrick, Jr, MD, PhD

Spine & Peripheral Nerve

“Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Associated with Degenerative Lumbar Spondylolisthesis: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Secondary Fusion Rates Following Open Versus Minimally Invasive Decompression”

Authors: Karsten Schöller, MD; Marjan Alimi, MD; Guang-Ting Cong, BS; Paul Christos, Dr,PHMS; Roger Härtl, MD

Socioeconomics, Health Policy, and Law

“ORACLE Stroke Study: Opinion Regarding Acceptable Outcome Following Decompressive Hemicraniectomy for Ischaemic Stroke”

Authors: Stephen Honeybul, FRACS; Kwok M. Ho, PhD; David W. Blacker, FRACP

Stereotactic and Functional

“Improved Function Following Deep Brain Stimulation for Chronic Severe Traumatic Brain Injury”

Authors: Ali R. Rezai, MD; Per B. Sederberg, PhD; Jennifer Bogner, PhD; Dylan M. Nielson, PhD; Jun Zhang, PhD; W. Jerry Mysiw, MD; Michael V. Knopp, MD, PhD; John D. Corrigan, PhD

Tumor

“The Pluripotent Stem Cell Marker Alkaline Phosphatase is Highly Expressed in Refractory Glioblastoma With DNA Hypomethylation”

Authors: Yasuo Iwadate, MD; Akiko Suganami, PhD; Yutaka Tamura, PhD; Tomoo Matsutani, MD; Seiichiro Hirono, MD; Natsuki Shinozaki, MD; Takaki Hiwasa, PhD; Masaki Takiguchi, PhD; Naokatsu Saeki, MD

For more information about the 2017 CNS Annual Meeting and to register to attend, visit cns.org/2017.

