Newswise — NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 15, 2017 – Stephen R. Myers is the new CEO of the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the leading organization of board-certified pathologists.

“With 14 years of financial and operating leadership experience at the CAP, Stephen is well-positioned to build on the organization’s membership strength and financial stability,” said CAP President Richard C. Friedberg, MD, PhD, FCAP, in announcing the selection today.

Following a career of public accounting and technology innovation, Myers joined the CAP in 2003 as vice president of finance. He became chief administrative and financial officer in 2011 and has served as chief financial and operating officer since 2013. For the past year, Myers also has served as interim CEO. Myers holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BBA in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.

A search committee formed by the CAP Board of Governors selected Myers following an extensive national search. Dr. Friedberg, chair of the search committee, noted that the Board of Governors sought someone with specific skills to partner with the Board in order to build long-term visionary strategies that exceed member expectations.

Founded in 1946, the CAP serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

“The world of health care is changing faster than ever before,” said Myers. “I look forward to working closely with our members to create a future together.” That partnership, Myers explains, encompasses advocacy success in Washington, growth in the CAP’s Laboratory Improvement Programs (LIP), and enhanced services for members. The CAP achieved more than $200 million in revenue in 2016, most of which came from LIP.

Under Myers’ guidance as interim CEO, the CAP recently announced development of the Pathologists Quality Registry, the first pathologist-specific clinical data registry. The registry will ensure pathologists have a mechanism for benchmarking quality improvement against the CAP established standards, while complying with requirements under the Medicare Quality Payment Program.

Also announced during Myers’ leadership was the Performance Analytics Dashboard, an innovation that allows participating laboratories around the world to continuously monitor their performance.

“The CAP is a unique hybrid of a membership organization and a solutions provider for laboratory improvement,” said Dr. Friedberg. “Stephen has been instrumental in making the model successful and he is the right choice to take it to the next level.”

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP’s annual report at cap.org.