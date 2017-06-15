By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business is offering a Future Year Admissions program, allowing promising undergraduate students the opportunity to secure a place in a future Darden class.

Through the new program, undergraduate and fifth-year master’s degree students can apply and be admitted to the Darden School, but will complete between two and four years of professional work experience prior to enrolling.

By embarking on a professional path with an offer to a top-ranked MBA program in hand, future students may be more inclined to take risks and pursue audacious goals early in their careers, and will also tap into the Darden community before enrolling at the School.

Moreover, the Darden School will benefit by introducing top undergraduate students to the promises and potential of a business school education early in their professional decision-making process.

Darden is currently accepting applications for Future Year Admissions from students graduating from an undergraduate institution with a bachelor’s degree or fifth-year master’s degree between September 2016 and August 2017.

The Darden School seeks students with a wide variety of academic backgrounds and professional interests, and applicants will be assessed through undergraduate transcripts, college extracurricular activities, internship experience, essays, letters of recommendation and standardized test scores.

There is no application fee for Future Year Admissions. The School is currently accepting applications through 1 August.

For additional information, read more on the Darden website, or contact Katherine Alford at alfordk@darden.virginia.edu.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business