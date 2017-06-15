Newswise — WASHINGTON – AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that the impact factor of its journal, Clinical Chemistry, has risen to 8.008 in the 2016 Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Reports. This impact factor places Clinical Chemistry in the top 2.6% of 12,062 ranked academic journals and speaks to the significant influence of the science it publishes on laboratory medicine and patient care.

Laboratory medicine professionals provide essential answers to clinicians so that patients get the care they need—from diagnosing the flu to identifying the therapies that cancer patients will respond to best. As the most trusted and authoritative journal in laboratory medicine, Clinical Chemistry strives to advance the field by showcasing vital research that holds the key to challenging patient health problems. Every year, Clinical Chemistry publishes 2,000 pages of peer-reviewed papers that drive clinical testing forward and are chosen based on the novelty of their findings as well as the high quality of the scientific evidence they present. These papers cover timely subjects ranging from designer drug and Zika testing to emerging technology, such as mass spectrometry, that is transforming the way medical tests are performed.

Clinical Chemistry’s consistently high impact factors reflect the exacting standards met by the research the journal publishes. A journal’s impact factor—calculated by Thomson Reuters, a recognized authority for evaluating the usefulness of a journal—is determined using the number of citations received in that year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years.

“The editorial team of Clinical Chemistry strives to identify and publish the most significant and impactful research in our field,” said Nader Rifai, PhD, Clinical Chemistry editor-in-chief. “The increased impact factor demonstrates that our efforts have been successful, for which we are pleased and proud. We are grateful for the excellent contributions of our authors and the insights of our reviewers. I truly believe Clinical Chemistry will continue to play a leadership role in advancing laboratory medicine.”

“It is gratifying to see Clinical Chemistry’s impact factor continue to climb,” said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. “This validates the fact that the journal is expanding its reach and excelling in its commitment to drive progress in patient care by highlighting innovative, rigorous research at the forefront of laboratory medicine.”

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

Clinical Chemistry is the leading international journal of clinical laboratory science, providing 2,000 pages per year of peer-reviewed papers that advance the science of the field. With an impact factor of 8.008, Clinical Chemistry covers everything from molecular diagnostics to laboratory management.