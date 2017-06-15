Newswise — The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Nielsen, the global measurement and analytics company, have expanded their ongoing collaboration with the availability of a new dataset from Nielsen’s Ad Intel Data that provides information for advertising from 2010-2015 for a variety of media with updates available each year. The data can be broken down by geographic regions and matched with the consumer panel and retail scanner datasets that Nielsen previously made available to Chicago Booth.

The new dataset will allow researchers to explore topics such as FTC regulation of false claims on products, and how advertising impacts the current health insurance industry. Nielsen's Watch segment provides (media and advertising) clients with Total Audience measurement services across all devices where content — video, audio and text — is consumed. This newly available data will open up new avenues for research, enabling Booth faculty and other researchers around the globe to investigate topics that previously couldn't be studied.

"Nielsen’s Ad Intel data will provide academic researchers the ability to better connect marketing activities with retail consumption and shopper insights," said Frank Piotrowski, executive vice president of data science, Nielsen.

The datasets are housed and managed by Chicago Booth’s Kilts Center for Marketing, which also administers the subscriptions of other universities. The initial Nielsen datasets included the Consumer Panel Data that track purchases by 40,000 to 60,000 U.S. households dating back to 2004, and Retail Scanner Data, which provides information report weekly product purchase and pricing information on sales generated by more than 35,000 stores across 90 participating U.S. retail chains dating back to 2006. Established in 2012, the Nielsen Datasets at the Kilts Center for Marketing is a collaboration between Chicago Booth and Nielsen that makes comprehensive datasets available to academic researchers worldwide. The Nielsen/Booth relationship has made these data available to more than 100 institutions and 600 researchers worldwide.

“With the growing interest in media markets, the timing of the Kilts Center’s release of the Ad Intel data could not be better. These data will create yet another opportunity for the Kilts Center to facilitate scientific interaction between marketing and other academic fields,” says Jean-Pierre Dubé, Sigmund E. Edelstone Professor of Marketing and Director, Kilts Center for Marketing.

Notable research studies made possible by the first wave of Nielsen data include Do Pharmacists Buy Bayer? Sophisticated Shoppers and the Brand Premium, which explored consumers’ tendencies to purchase generic as opposed to name brand products; and Income and Wealth Effects on Private-Label Demand: Evidence from the Great Recession, in which researchers looked into brand name consumer purchases during the recent recession.

###