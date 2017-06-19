Endocrine Society Partners with MedPage Today to Deliver Unique Content Offering

Washington, DC and New York, NY – Building on their longtime collaboration, MedPage Today and the Endocrine Society are pleased to announce the official launch of the Endocrine Society Reading Room. This unique offering includes content from the Endocrine Society's top-ranked journals as well as exclusive, original content from MedPage Today's team of award-winning journalists, written specifically for the Reading Room. This new venture also provides expert critiques written by a member of the Endocrine Society that accompanies each article.

The Endocrine Society is the largest organization of endocrinology professionals, including physicians, researchers, and educators. Endocrinologists provide the gold standard for the care of patients with hundreds of conditions and diseases such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, obesity, endocrine cancer, growth problems, reproduction, infertility, and rare diseases.

"Hormones play a role in nearly every chronic disease of the 21st century,” said Society President Lynnette K. Nieman, M.D. “At the Society we strive to bring the expertise of our membership to physicians and patients and raise awareness of how a new understanding of hormones can influence and ultimately improve patient care.”

"We are very excited to unveil our Endocrine Society Reading Room on MedPage Today to the primary care community of physicians, advanced practice nurses, physician assistants, and medical educators," Nieman added. "I believe they will find the articles informative and helpful and the critiques useful in providing context and suggestions for clinical care and additional research."



MedPage Today Editor-in-Chief, Peggy Peck, noted that MedPage Today actively partners with a number of professional organizations, but the Reading Room, "offers us a unique opportunity to drill down into clinical subjects that consistently rise to the top of our user surveys."

Everyday Health Professional provides digital health marketing and communications solutions targeted to healthcare professionals. We currently reach an audience of over 800,000 practicing U.S. physicians across numerous specialty areas on our premier properties, including MedPage Today. Our highly-tailored content experiences enable healthcare professionals to stay informed, receive tools that aid in their clinical practice, help make better decisions for their patients, and deliver better outcomes.



The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions. The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.