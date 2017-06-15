This year marks the 75th anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s executive order that cleared the way for the forced relocation of Japanese-Americans to internment camps during World War II, a dark chapter of U.S. history that underscores the fact that xenophobia is not a recent phenomenon. During the past couple of years,

ASU archivist

Robert Spindler has helped to digitize a rare collection of newsletters and photographs from Arizona’s Japanese internment camps that has offered a glimpse into the lives of some of the relocated. Learn more about the collection and what was uncovered from archivist Robert Spindler.