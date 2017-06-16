 
Reporting on the Amazon/Whole Foods Deal? Business Expert From @UTAustin Is Available Now to Comment

    • Amazon will buy Austin-based Whole Foods for $13.7 billion and The University of Texas at Austin has an expert available now to speak on the merger. Rob Adams is a management professor and assistant director of Texas Venture Labs at UT Austin’s McCombs School of Business. He is an expert in entrepreneurship, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and early stage management.

    Adams is available to speak about how Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos might integrate the Amazon model into the grocery industry, what changes consumers can expect to see in the near future from Amazon and its Prime Pantry, Whole Foods, and how other grocery/retail chains may react.

    To secure an interview with Rob Adams, contact Samantha Harris by email or phone at 512-923-4053.

