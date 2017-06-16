Timothy Krantz, Ph.D., professor of environmental science at the University of Redlands and internationally recognized expert on the Salton Sea, can speak on the just-released 10-year plan to mitigate environmental impacts there.



"The state's just-released 10-year plan is good news, albeit much too little, too late,” Krantz says. “The Sea is already experiencing an ecological collapse and will lose its fishery and most of its birdlife in the next few years. Already low lake levels will begin to recede drastically this coming year as the Supreme Court-mandated water transfers begin to take effect, exposing miles of the lake bed playa to the desert winds. The state plans call for creating saline wetlands around the edges of the Sea to maintain shallow water habitat while the rest of the Sea dries up.”



An expert on a broad scope of environmental issues—including climate change, sustainability, renewable energy and environmental assessment and planning—Krantz is a Fulbright Ambassador and served as a Distinguished Fulbright Lecturer in 2010 to facilitate environmental technology and policy exchange between the U.S., European Union, California and Austria. As a known authority on the Salton Sea in California, Krantz oversaw a multi-million dollar grant to develop a regional geographic database for the area. Before returning to his alma mater, the University of Redlands, as a faculty member in 1997, Krantz ran his own environmental consultancy business.



Krantz is a graduate of the University of Redlands (B.A., ethnobotany), Stanford University (M.A., Latin American Studies), and University of California, Berkeley (Ph.D., Geography). He has been interviewed by the Los Angeles Times, Huff Post, KPBS, CBS News, Japan Times and other outlets.