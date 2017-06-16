Scholarship Established in Memory of Beloved Professor

Newswise — AUSTIN, Texas — The McCombs School of Business has received $50,000 to establish the Frenkel ter Hofstede Endowed Scholarship in Business in honor of the McCombs Marketing Professor who passed away unexpectedly late last year.

Shortly after Frenkel’s passing, Dr. Michael Hasler, director of the M.S. Business Analytics program at McCombs, began receiving notes and calls from Frenkel’s former students wanting to do something to remember their beloved teacher. With help from the McCombs development team, the idea for a scholarship fund was born.

The scholarship’s fund is comprised of donations from ter Hofstede’s friends, family, students, alumni, and colleagues — both at McCombs and around the world. “Everyone who ever knew Frenkel donated to the fund,” said Hasler.

“He was a superb teacher and world-renowned researcher,” he added. “He had an ability to teach complex topics in a way that his students grasped and embraced. They adored him.”

The first scholarship will be awarded in the fall of 2018. Each year, two students will be selected, based on merit, to receive the Frenkel ter Hofstede Scholarship.

Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for the scholarship, but there will be a preference for students who have a strong desire to study and demonstrated skills in quantitative methods, particularly when applied to marketing and other related topics in business analytics.

“Frenkel was a scholar in the true sense of the word, letting the research question and objective determine the approach and method,” said Raj Raghunathan, marketing professor and dear friend of ter Hofstede. “He was also a really big supporter of student-lead research, as evidenced by the number of projects he was working on with Ph.D. candidates. He’d be absolutely delighted to know that there’s a scholarship in his name.”

