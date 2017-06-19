Virginia Tech Experts on Gerrymandering Available to Discuss Supreme Court Case

Two Virginia Tech experts on the topic of gerrymandering are available to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court decision to hear a potentially landmark case involving election redistricting.

On Monday, the court agreed to take up a case from Wisconsin in order to determine whether it may have involved constitutional violations because of partisan gerrymandering.

Virginia Tech political scientists Jason Kelly and Nick Goedert are available for interviews to discuss the topic and its possible impact.

To secure a live or recorded interview with either Kelly or Goedert, contact Bill Foy by email, or by phone at 540-998-0288.

