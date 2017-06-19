Dr. Larry Kaiser, President & CEO of Temple University Health System, Named One of the “50 Most Influential Physician Executives and Leaders” by Modern Healthcare

Newswise — Larry R. Kaiser, MD, FACS, President & CEO of Temple University Health System, the Lewis Katz Dean at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Senior Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at Temple University, has been named one of the top “50 Most Influential Physician Executives and Leaders” for 2017 by Modern Healthcare.

Dr. Kaiser is one of only 50 physician executives and leaders from all sectors of the healthcare industry recognized for steering their organizations and the healthcare delivery system through dynamic, challenging times. Modern Healthcare writes that those on the list “stand out for the scope of their executive responsibilities, personal achievements, innovation and commitment to their communities.”

“I’m humbled to be recognized by Modern Healthcare for this tremendous honor,” said Dr. Kaiser. “This list contains some true heavyweights in the world of healthcare and this distinction really is a positive reflection of Temple’s outstanding leadership team as well as the talent, skill and commitment of all whose work across Temple’s health care enterprise helps us to sustain our proud clinical, research and educational missions no matter the challenges.”

Dr. Kaiser is one of only five physician executives and leaders on the list to be featured in an extended profile. To view the full list, visit http://www.modernhealthcare.com/50Most2017.

Prior to arriving at Temple in 2011, Dr. Kaiser served as the President of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed a residency in General Surgery as well as a fellowship in Surgical Oncology at UCLA. Dr. Kaiser then completed a residency in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at the University of Toronto. Following faculty appointments at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and the Washington University School of Medicine, Dr. Kaiser went to the University of Pennsylvania, in 1991, where he held positions including Associate Professor of Surgery, Chief of General Thoracic Surgery, Founder and Director of Penn’s Lung Transplantation Program, and Director of its Center for Lung Cancers and Related Disorders. In 2001 he was named the John Rhea Barton Professor and Chairman of the Department of Surgery and the University Health System’s surgeon-in-chief.

Dr. Kaiser is the author or co-author of 16 books and more than 300 peer-reviewed papers, and is a member of every major surgical society. In 2005 he was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences. His recent honors include citations in Castle Connolly’s America’s Top Doctors for Cancer 6th edition, Who’s Who in the World and Philadelphia magazine’s “Top Doctors,” among others. Dr. Kaiser maintains time in his schedule at Temple for a limited surgical practice.