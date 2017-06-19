DHS S&T Announces Funding Opportunity for Border, Trade and Immigration Homeland Security Research

Newswise — WASHINGTON – The Borders, Trade, and Immigration (BTI) Institute, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Center of Excellence, has announced a new funding opportunity focused on research related to border security, trade and immigration.

This opportunity, which was announced June 1, marks the third funding announcement made by the BTI Institute since its founding in June 2015. Proposals are due July 1. Selected proposals will be awarded in amounts up to $350,000 for a performance period of 24 months.

Current BTI Institute projects focus on four goals: 1) Enhancing U.S. border management operations; 2) enhancing the ability to secure and facilitate transnational flows of people; 3) enhancing the ability to secure and facilitate transnational flows of goods; 4) enhancing the ability to promote the integrity of the immigration system within the U.S. border.

More information about this request for proposal is available here. Additional information regarding the BTI Institute can be found on the Homeland Security University Programs website.