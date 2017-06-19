Harris Health Named CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ Employer Five Years in a Row

Newswise — Harris Health System has earned the CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ for the fifth straight year for its efforts to reduce the risk of cancer for its employees and covered family members.

The CEO Cancer Gold Standard by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer is given to organizations for their work in promoting healthy lifestyle choices, encouraging early detection through cancer screenings and ensuring access to quality treatment for its employees.

“We are committed to ensuring that the members of our Harris Health family are the healthiest they can be,” says George V. Masi, president and CEO, Harris Health System. “By continuing to meet the high standards of this initiative, we not only help with cancer prevention, but we will assist in reducing the risk for other serious conditions such as obesity and chronic and costly diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”

The designation calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and corporate culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to fight cancer in the workplace. To earn Gold Standard accreditation, a company must establish programs to reduce cancer risk by discouraging tobacco use, encouraging physical activity, promoting healthy diet and nutrition, detecting cancer at its earliest stages and providing access to quality care, including participation in clinical trials.

“The CEO Cancer Gold Standard is a free workplace wellness accreditation program designed to encourage healthy behaviors and improve health outcomes for employees by promoting prevention measures, encouraging early detection through cancer screenings and ensuring access to quality care,” according to the CEO Roundtable on Cancer’s website.

More than 200 private, nonprofit and government employers in a wide range of industries have earned Gold Standard accreditation, including the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and a number of NCI-designated cancer centers. The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit organization of CEOs, founded by former President George H.W. Bush, created the Gold Standard to recognize employers for taking exceptional health and wellness measures on behalf of their employees.