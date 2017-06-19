A Single Microglial Protein Controls Suite of Alzheimer’s Risk Genes

Newswise — Genetic studies have turned up numerous genes linked to Alzheimer’s disease, but in most cases, researchers have no idea how the genes raise or lower risk. A new genetic analysis now suggests that most of these genes act in the brain’s immune cells, microglia, not in neurons. In the June 19 Nature Neuroscience, a large group of researchers led by Alison Goate at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, identified a protective genetic variant that delays when Alzheimer’s disease starts. The authors discovered that this variant lowered expression of the master microglial regulator PU.1. PU.1 regulates the expression of other microglial genes, controlling the cells' survival and behavior. Notably, the authors found a huge number of AD risk genes among its downstream targets. Of 112 such genes they examined, 60 of them were expressed in microglia and controlled by PU.1. The results suggest that microglia, rather than neurons, may wield the most influence over AD pathogenesis.

About Us

Founded in 1996, Alzforum is a news and information resource website dedicated to helping researchers accelerate discovery and advance development of diagnostics and treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.

Our site expands the traditional mode of scientific communication by reporting the latest scientific findings and industry news with insightful analysis that puts breaking news into context. We advance research by developing open-access databases of curated, highly specific scientific content to visualize and facilitate the exploration of complex data. Alzforum is a platform to disseminate the evolving knowledge around basic, translational, and clinical research in the field of AD.

Alzforum is supported by a team with backgrounds in science, journalism, information technology, design, and data science. Together with a distinguished Scientific Advisory Board, and the active participation of a global network of scientists, we strive to produce unbiased content to a rigorous editorial standard.

Alzforum is operated by the Biomedical Research Forum (BRF) LLC. BRF is a wholly owned subsidiary of FMR LLC. FMR LLC and its affiliates invest broadly in many companies, including life sciences and pharmaceutical companies. Alzforum does not endorse any specific product or scientific approach.