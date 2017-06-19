Saint Joseph’s Small Business Training Program for Veterans: Apply Today

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (June 16, 2017) — On the front lines, United States service men and women serve and protect the American dream. When they return home, many desire to achieve it for themselves. At Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, veterans with a desire to start their own business or venture are given the tools, confidence and opportunity to make their dreams a reality.

Launched in 2015, the Veterans Entrepreneurial Jumpstart (VEJ) program was designed by Saint Joseph’s University to provide veterans with the education and resources to start their own businesses. VEJ is run by the Office of Veterans Services, a department within the University’s Haub School of Business.

Veterans from every branch of the military and era of service who have received an honorable discharge are invited to apply, as well as active duty personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserves.

Applications are currently being accepted for the program. Interested veterans can apply by visiting www.sju.edu/vej/. Applications will be accepted through July 10.

“We have seen remarkable success with our cohorts,” says Ralph Galati ’70, an Air Force veteran and director of the Office of Veterans Services. “This robust program incorporates great talent from our local entrepreneurs and business leaders, as well as faculty from our Haub School of Business – all investing their time and talent to ensure success for our veterans.”

Offered at no charge to its participants, the VEJ program is delivered in three phases: