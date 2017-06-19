Jackson Pollock’s ‘Mural’ Returns to the United States After Successful European Tour

Newswise — After spending the last two years touring Europe, Jackson Pollock’s Mural is returning to the United States for a three-museum tour.

Beginning July 8, Mural – which the University of Iowa Museum of Art (UIMA) has been lending to multiple museums worldwide since 2014 – will be on view at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri. Following its exhibition in Kansas City, which ends October 29, 2017, the painting will travel to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. (November 2017-October 2018) and the Columbia Museum of Art in Columbia, South Carolina (November 2018-May 2019).

Mural has been traveling since undergoing a two-year research and conservation process at the Getty Conservation Institute in Los Angeles between 2012 and 2014. By the time the monumental work returns to the United States this summer, it will have been viewed by close to 1.5 million people during stops in Los Angeles; Sioux City, Iowa; Venice, Italy; Berlin, Germany; Málaga and Bilbao, Spain; and London, England since March 2014.

Mural was joined by other works from UIMA’s permanent collection on its European tour, first as part of a UIMA-organized exhibition, “Jackson Pollock’s Mural: Energy Made Visible,” then as loans for the exhibition “Abstract Expressionism.”

Venues for Jackson Pollock's "Mural" Attendance J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles, CA (March 11-June 1, 2014) 304,349 Sioux City Art Center, Sioux City, IA (July 12, 2014-April 1, 2015) 30,945 Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice, Italy (April 25-November 11, 2015) 253,590 Deutsche Bank Kunsthalle, Berlin, Germany (November 25, 2015-April 10, 2016) 71,408 Museo Picasso Málaga, Málaga, Spain (April 20-September 11, 2016) 140,000 Royal Academy of Art, London, England (September 24, 2016-January 2, 2017) 317,905 Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao, Spain (February 2-June 4, 2017) 356,641 TOTAL 1,474,838

To learn more about Mural’s U.S. tour or to connect with a member of UIMA’s curatorial staff, please contact Elizabeth Wallace (elizabeth-m-wallace@uiowa.edu).

About Mural and the University of Iowa Museum of Art

Legendary art collector Peggy Guggenheim commissioned a young Jackson Pollock to create a mural for the entry to her Manhattan townhouse in 1943. Mural is Pollock’s largest painting and is deemed to show a transitional period in his career pointing to the large-scale drip paintings that constitute the most famous part of his legacy. After Guggenheim moved back to Europe in 1947, she offered to give Mural to the University of Iowa as she could not bring it to her home in Venice. The painting arrived at the UI in 1951 and remains the most famous piece in the UI Museum of Art’s vast permanent collection.

After severe flooding of UIMA's permanent structure in June 2008, the building was deemed unsuitable for the return of artwork. However, the UIMA collection was saved, and through the use of temporary facilities and creative outreach, the Museum continues to offer the invaluable experience of art to the University, the community, the state of Iowa, and beyond. In addition to traveling items, works from UIMA’s permanent collection are on display in these temporary locations:

UIMA@IMU Visual Classroom, Iowa Memorial Union, Room 376

125 North Madison Street, Iowa City, IA 52242

Black Box Theater, Iowa Memorial Union, third floor

125 North Madison Street, Iowa City, IA 52242

Figge Art Museum

225 West Second St., Davenport, IA 52801

Visit uima.uiowa.edu for more.