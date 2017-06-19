Georgetown Global Health Expert to Testify on U.S. Support of the World Health Organization

Newswise — WASHINGTON (June 19, 2017) -- Rebecca Katz, PhD, MPH, co-director of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center, will testify before a subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations examining the role of U.S. support for the World Health Organization. The hearing, titled “The World Health Organization and Pandemic Protection in a Globalized World,” before the Subcommittee on Multilateral International Development, Multilateral Institutions, and International Economic, Energy, and Environmental Policy is scheduled for 2:30 on Tuesday, June 20th and will be webcast on the hearing webpage.

Katz conducts research on global health security, public health preparedness and health diplomacy. For more than a decade, much of her work has been focused on the domestic and global implementation of the WHO’s International Health Regulations. Katz received her undergraduate degree from Swarthmore College, an MPH from Yale University, and a PhD from Princeton University.

After the hearing, Katz’ testimony will be available on the Georgetown University website.

WHAT: “The World Health Organization and Pandemic Protection in a Globalized World”

WHO: Rebecca Katz, PhD, MPH,

(David Nabarro, special adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General, and Suerie Moon of the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies also are scheduled to testify)

WHEN: Tuesday, June 20, 2016; 2:30pm ET

WHERE: Dirksen Senate Office Building; SD-419 or via webcast

