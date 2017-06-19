ISPOR Announces Its 6th Latin America Conference Plenary Sessions and Speakers

Newswise — Princeton, NJ—June 20, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) announced the plenary sessions and speakers for its 6th Latin America Conference scheduled for 15-17 September 2017 in São Paulo, Brazil. The conference will examine health system reform and sustainability, patient engagement in health care decision making, drug development, and regulatory issues through the lens of the theme, Driving Better Health Outcomes Through Stakeholder Engagement. Conference Co-Chairs include Stephen Doral Stefani, MD, UNIMED; Marcelo Fonseca, MD, MSc, PhD, Federal University of São Paulo; Rosa María Galindo-Suárez, MHE, Mexican Ministry of Health.

The first plenary session, Latin American Health Systems Reform: Opportunities and Challenges, is scheduled for Saturday, 16 September 2017. This session will concentrate on the current status, related challenges, and future opportunities of health systems reform in Latin America as a number of countries in the region work to implement universal health care coverage. The plenary features:

Eduardo Gonzalez-Pier, PhD, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Center for Global Development, Washington D.C. (moderator)

Jesús Ancer Rodríguez, MD, Secretary, General Health Council, Mexico City, Mexico

Rubén Torres, MD, PhD, Dean, ISALUD University, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mauricio Vargas Fuentes, MD, MSc, University of Costa Rica and Latin America Alliance for Global Health, San Pedro, San Jose, Costa Rica

The second plenary session, The Voice of the Patient: Hearing Their Perspective and Incorporating in the Decision-Making Process, is scheduled for Sunday, 17 September 2017. This session will explore the challenges faced and opportunities available to more effectively bring the patient perspective into health care decision making. The plenary features:

Federico Augustovski, MD, MSc, PhD, 2017-2018 ISPOR President-Elect and Director, Health Technology Assessment and Health Economics Department of the Institute for Clinical Effectiveness and Health Policy (IECS-CONICET), Buenos Aires, Argentina (moderator)

Eleanor Perfetto, RPh, PhD, MS, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, National Health Council, Washington, DC, USA

Migdalia Denis, MA, President, Pulmonary Hypertension Society for Latin America, Board member of International Alliance of Patient Organizations (IAPO), Miami, Florida, USA

Aline Silveira Silva, Executive Secretariat of the National Committee for Health Technology Incorporation – CONITEC, Brasilia, Brazil



ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading educational and scientific organization for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and its use in health care decision making. The ISPOR 6th Latin America Conference will host health care stakeholders from the region, including health ministries and government offices, health technology assessment bodies, public and private payers, researchers and academics, and patients and patient representatives. The conference also features the Society’s renowned Essential HEOR Education Short Course Program offering 8 half-day short courses on 15 September 2017. A variety of issue panels, workshops, forums, educational symposia, podium presentations, and poster presentations will also be featured.

