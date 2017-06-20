All Eyes on the Peach State: Experts Available to Discuss 6th Congressional District Special Election in Georgia

It's finally here: the most expensive election for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives comes to a head today (Tuesday, June 20) in the 6th Congressional District of Georgia, between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel.

Georgia State University political scientists who live in the district are available to discuss the ins and outs of a race that some see as a test for Republicans and the politics of President Trump.

The special election for the 6th Congressional District of Georgia is to fill the seat vacated by Tom Price, who now serves at the secretary of Health and Human Services in the Trump Administration. It’s hotly contested, with political parties and outside Political Action Committees (PACs) throwing resources into the race.

The professors' direct email contacts are listed below. For mobile/cell phone information, log into the Newswise system or contact Jeremy Craig at jcraig@gsu.edu or 404-413-1374:

Sean Richey, Associate Professor of Political Science

Email: srichey@gsu.edu

Sean Richey is an associate professor of political science and specializes in voting and elections, political communication, and political behavior. He is the author of “The Social Basis of the Rational Citizen: How Political Communication in Social Networks Improves Civic Competence” (Lexington Press, 2014), and has also authored articles on political discussion and persuasion.

More information is available at http://politicalscience.gsu.edu/profile/sean-richey-2/.

---

Jeffrey Lazarus, Associate Professor of Political Science

Email: jlazarus@gsu.edu

Jeffrey Lazarus is an associate professor of political science and specializes in research into legislative term limits, politicians’ decisions to enter races for office, congressional conference committees, the bills members write, and pork barrel spending.

More about Lazarus is available at http://politicalscience.gsu.edu/profile/jeffrey-lazarus-2/.

---

For more information about Political Science at Georgia State University, visit http://politicalscience.gsu.edu.

For further assistance in contacting faculty or if you need other experts, email Jeremy Craig, public relations coordinator, at jcraig@gsu.edu or call 404-413-1374.

You can also access the university’s experts guide at http://news.gsu.edu/experts.