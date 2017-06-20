Mount Sinai Health System to Participate in the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival

CEO Kenneth L. Davis, MD, and Other Leaders to be Featured Speakers, June 22 to July 1, 2017

Complementary Heart Health and Skin Cancer Screenings Provided at the Mount Sinai Health Concourse at Aspen Meadows

Newswise — (Aspen, CO June 20, 2017) – The future of medicine and health care delivery, the opioid epidemic, and the intersection of climate and health are among topics to be explored by leaders from the Mount Sinai Health System during the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival, to be held in Aspen, Colorado, from June 22 to July 1. The Festival continues to be the gathering place for thought leaders from around the world to engage in deep discussion about issues that inspire them.

Mount Sinai experts will share the latest findings regarding nutrition, sleep and the environment during “The Power of Good Health” panel, held on Monday, June 26, from 8 am to 8:50 am, in the Doerr-Hosier center, McNulty Room. Moderated by Mount Sinai’s President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth L. Davis, the panel will include discussions with Valentin Fuster, MD, Professor of Medicine and Cardiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and the Zena and Michael A. Wiener Cardiovascular Institute, Director of the Marie- Josée and Henry R. Kravis Center for Cardiovascular Health; Philip Landrigan, MD, MSc, Professor of Pediatrics, Environmental Medicine and Public Health, Dean for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and David M. Rapoport, MD, Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine and Director of the Sleep Medicine Research Program at Mount Sinai.

Presented by The Aspen Institute and The Atlantic magazine, the festival is unique in its dedication to the global exchange of ideas. This is the fourth year that Mount Sinai will participate in the festival, which features discussions on the future of health care in America and many other topics.

“We are honored to be included among a diverse group of thinkers and leaders. Mount Sinai’s scientists are advancing research on some of the most debilitating diseases and creating new models for care that will transform treatment, delivery, and eradication of disease,” said Dr. Davis. “The Festival advances the most innovative and impactful ideas each year, and we are excited to be part of it.”

Dr. Davis is at the helm of the Mount Sinai Health System, which encompasses the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, seven hospitals, and a growing number of ambulatory care centers and affiliated institutions. A neurobiologist, his research in Alzheimer’s disease led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve four of the first five drugs to treat the condition. As a leader of one of the largest integrated health care systems in the nation, Dr. Davis is committed to transforming health care delivery from fee-for-service to managing the health of diverse communities, offering patients higher quality of care with greater efficiency.

Dr. Davis is scheduled to participate in the following sessions during Spotlight Health and the Aspen Ideas Festival:

Breakfast Discussion, “Will People, Data, or Payments Drive Health Care Into the Future?” Friday, June 23, from 8 am to 8:50 am, Doerr-Hosier Center, McNulty Room

Friday, June 23, from 8 am to 8:50 am, Doerr-Hosier Center, McNulty Room Breakout Session, “America’s Biopharmaceutical Companies Present: The New Era of Medicine: A Turning Point for Patients and the Health Care System,” Friday, June 23, from 10:20 am to 11:20 am, Koch Building, Booz Allen Hamilton Room

Friday, June 23, from 10:20 am to 11:20 am, Koch Building, Booz Allen Hamilton Room Lunch Roundtable, “Prescription for the Future,” Wednesday, June 28, from 12 pm to 12:55 pm, Hotel Jerome Ballroom

Wednesday, June 28, from 12 pm to 12:55 pm, Hotel Jerome Ballroom Lunch Roundtable, “What is the Future of Medicine and Healthcare?” Friday, June 23, from 12 pm to 1 pm, Marble Garden Tent, and Thursday, June 29, from 12 pm to 1 pm, Aspen Ideas Festival

Other Mount Sinai experts participating during Spotlight Health include:

Prabhjot Singh, MD, PhD, Director of The Arnhold Institute for Global Health and Chair of the Department of Health System Design and Global Health at the Mount Sinai Health System

Plenary Sessions, “Building Global Health Security from the Ground Up,” Friday, June 23, from 9 am to 10 am, Doerr-Hosier Center, McNulty Room

Friday, June 23, from 9 am to 10 am, Doerr-Hosier Center, McNulty Room Deep Dive on “Growing a Global Health Workforce,” Saturday, June 24, from 1:15 pm to 2:45 pm, Koch Tent

Yasmin Hurd, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry, Neuroscience, Pharmacology, and Systems Therapeutics, Ward-Coleman Chair of Translational Neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director of the Center for Addictive Disorders, Mount Sinai Behavioral Health System

Deep Dive on “The Opioid Tsunami,” Friday, June 23, from 1:15 pm to 2:45 pm, Koch Tent

Robert O. Wright, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, System Chair of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Lunch session on “Med School: Climate Risks, Health Risks,” Saturday, June 24, from 12 pm to 1 pm, Limelight Hotel, Monarch Room

Philip Landrigan, MD, MSc, Professor of Pediatrics, Environmental Medicine and Public Health, Dean for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Intersections, “Mount Sinai Health System Presents: Environmental Hazards: Putting Kids’ Health, and Our Own, at Risk,” Saturday, June 24, from 3 pm to 4 pm, Koch Building, Lauder Room

Samuel Gandy, MD, PhD, Professor, Neurology and Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Director of the Mount Sinai Center for Cognitive Health, Associate Director of the Mount Sinai Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Director of the NFL Neurological Care Program at The Mount Sinai Hospital

Speaker Salons, “The Aging Brain,” Saturday, June 24, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Hotel Jerome Ballroom

Valentin Fuster, MD, Professor of Medicine and Cardiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and the Zena and Michael A. Wiener Cardiovascular Institute, Director of the Marie- Josée and Henry R. Kravis Center for Cardiovascular Health

Breakfast Discussion on “Mount Sinai Health System Presents: The Power of Good Health,” Monday, June 26, from 8 am to 8:50 am, Doerr-Hosier Center, McNulty Room Joined by Philip Landrigan, MD, MSc , and David M. Rapoport, MD

Monday, June 26, from 8 am to 8:50 am, Doerr-Hosier Center, McNulty Room

A full schedule of the Festival’s programming can be found here. Details are subject to change.

Mount Sinai also invites festival attendees to visit the Mount Sinai Health Concourse, a 30’x30’ tent located on the Aspen Meadows Resort campus. Here, experts from the Mount Sinai Health System will be performing various complimentary screenings for festival patrons to encourage healthy habits. Screenings include:

Complimentary Skin Cancer Screenings: A team of dermatologists from the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai will provide daily free skin cancer screenings. Festival participants can schedule an appointment from their mobile device here. Walk-ins are also welcome. Since 2013, the Mount Sinai team has performed more than 2,500 skin cancer screenings and identified dozens of melanomas, precancerous lesions, atypical moles, and non-melanoma skin cancers.

Complimentary Heart Health Screenings: Experts from Mount Sinai Heart will be offering complimentary blood pressure screenings and cholesterol exams, and providing heart-healthy nutrition tips.

The Mount Sinai Health Concourse will be open June 22 from 12 pm to 5:30 pm, June 23-June 30 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, and July 1 from 8:30 am to 12 pm in the North Star tent.

Festival and Spotlight Health Dates:

Spotlight Health: Thursday, June 22 – Sunday, June 25

Festival 1: Sunday, June 25 – Wednesday, June 28

Festival 2: Wednesday, June 28 – Saturday, July 1

