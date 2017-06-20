Could This Be the End for Partisan Gerrymandering? NU Experts Weigh In

EVANSTON - Robert Bennett is the Nathaniel L. Nathanson Professor of Law Emeritus at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. A constitutional law scholar, he has taught courses in the law of American democracy and courses in contracts, legislation, constitutional law and constitutional theory. He can be reached at his office (312) 503-8430 or r-bennett@law.northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Bennett

“Political partisanship has seriously infected the process of drawing legislative district lines (both state and federal) in a large number of states. The Supreme Court has been wary of getting involved, but perhaps this move suggests that it is ready to come to the rescue of a system that badly needs one.”

Daniel Rodriguez is the Dean and Harold Washington Professor at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. A nationally prominent law teacher and scholar, Rodriguez’s principal academic work is in the areas of administrative law, local government law and constitutional law. For Dean Rodriguez, please contact media contacts above.

Quote from Dean Rodriguez

“What seems to drive the Court's cautious foray into this thicket is not a comprehensive, or even coherent, view of partisanship and democracy, but a borrowing from the Court's Voting Rights Act jurisprudence and, in particular, a sharp focus on dilution and the fundamental right to have one's vote adequately influential.”

“…But can we truly get our arms around a constitutional jurisprudence that sorts and separates good from bad politics? Can this coexist with our system of federalism in which the fundamental choices are made locally and by elected politicians who are, for better or worse, ambassadors of partisan advantage and party leadership?”

Jaime Dominguez is a lecturer in the department of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. His teaching and research focuses on race and ethnicity; immigration; urban politics; Latino politics; and Chicago politics. He can be reached at j-dominguez@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Dominguez

“This mechanism -- partisan gerrymandering -- serves to stifle rather than encourage civic participation and community engagement at all levels of government. And, plays a huge part in weakening governing institutions and heightening voter apathy across the political aisle.”

Laurel Harbridge-Yong is an associate professor of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. Her teaching and research focus on partisan conflict and the lack of bipartisan agreement in American politics. She can be reached at l-harbridge@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Harbridge-Yong

“Although gerrymandering may not drive the rising polarization in Congress, it can impact the winners and losers of elections. While the case at issue in the current Supreme Court case focuses on Republican gerrymandering, both parties have states where they benefit from this arrangement. The outcome of this case has the potential to re-shape how states grapple with redistricting and seek to cement political victories.”