Loyola Psychiatrist Angelos Halaris, MD, PhD, Receives Owl of Wisdom Award

Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – In recognition of his global contributions to psychiatry, Loyola Medicine psychiatrist Angelos Halaris, MD, PhD, has received the Owl of Wisdom award from the International Society of Neurobiology and Psychopharmacology.



In giving the award, the society’s nomination and selection committee considered Dr. Halaris’ background, scientific accomplishments, educational and cultural contributions and overall impact on the international scientific community.



Dr. Halaris has conducted groundbreaking research in a new field, psychoneuroimmunology, exploring the association between inflammation and stress-related disorders, notably depression. Dr. Halaris explains that stress is the key to understanding this association. Stress can lead to depression, and depression, in turn, can become stressful. Connecting stress, depression and heart disease, Dr. Halaris has proposed a future subspecialty he calls psychocardiology.



Dr. Halaris’ clinical expertise also includes major depression, bipolar disorder, psychiatric drugs, smoking cessation, psychotherapy and couples therapy.



Dr. Halaris is professor and medical director of adult psychiatry in the department of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.