American Dental Hygienists’ Association Announces New Leadership for 2017-18 at 94th Annual Conference

Newswise — Jacksonville, Fla. (June 20, 2017) – At this year’s 94th Annual Conference, the American Dental Hygienists’ Association installed Tammy Filipiak, RDH, MS, of Mosinee, Wisconsin, as the organization’s 2017-18 president, along with ADHA’s new slate of officers for the upcoming year.

“In our changing healthcare environment, ADHA is working tirelessly to support our members in every stage of their career,” said Filipiak. “I am privileged to collaborate with this great leadership team to move the organization and profession forward.”

A member of the ADHA since 1986, Filipiak has served the organization in a wide range of areas, including council member and chair, as a member of the task force that developed the Standards for Clinical Dental Hygiene Practice and as District VII trustee. She has also held a number of leadership positions within the Wisconsin Dental Hygienists’ Association, including a term as the organization’s president. Filipiak has been recognized for her leadership with numerous awards, including a presidential citation from the ADHA in recognition of her leadership and vision. She was also awarded the 2003 Butler/RDH Healthy Gums Healthy Life Award of Distinction, and in 2012 was recognized as one of “Six Dental Hygienists You Should Know” by Dimensions of Dental Hygiene.

A dental hygienist with 30 years of experience in clinical, educational and management settings, Filipiak joined Midwest Dental Support Center in 2004 as its director of dental hygiene; was promoted to the director of clinical development in 2010; and in 2015 was named the company’s vice president of clinical development, in addition to serving as its compliance officer. She earned her dental hygiene degree from Northcentral Technical College, her Bachelor of Science degree in business from Upper Iowa University and her Master of Science degree in organizational leadership and quality from Marian University.

Filipiak succeeds Betty Kabel, RDH, BS, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, as president. Kabel will remain on the Board of Trustees serving both as ADHA immediate past president as well as the 2017-2018 chair of the ADHA Institute for Oral Health.

Additional ADHA officers newly installed at the 94th Annual Conference include:

MicheleBraerman, RDH, BS, of Fallston, Maryland as president-elect;

MattCrespin, RDH, MPH, of West Allis, Wisconsin, as vice-president; and

DonnellaMiller, RDH, BS, MPS, of Clarksville, Tennessee, as treasurer.

The newly installed district trustees for 2017-2018 are:

Rachelle Gustafson,RDH of Thompson, North Dakota, District VII (Minn., N.D., S. D., Wis.);

CynthiaBaty, RDH, BS of Tulsa, Oklahoma, District IX (N.M., Okla., Texas);

Trinity Cleveland, RDHof Chandler, Arizona, District XI (Ariz., Calif.);

District trustees returning in 2017-2018 include:

PeterGangi, RDH, BS Ed, of Methuen, Massachusetts, District I (Maine, Mass., N.H., R.I., Vt.);

VickieNardello, RDH, MS, of Prospect, Connecticut, District II (Conn., N.J., N.Y., Pa.);

Dawn Ann Dean,RDH, MSDH, of Wheeling, West Virginia, District III (Del., District of Columbia., Md., Va., W.Va.);

Jessica Kiser, RDH, BS, MS, of CastleHayne, North Carolina, District IV (Fla., Ga., N.C., S.C.);

Sharlee Burch, BSDH, MPH,EdD, of Lexington, Kentucky, District V (Ind., Ky., Mich., Ohio);

Diana Saylor, RDH, of Nashville, Tennessee, District VI (Ala., Ark., La., Miss., Tenn.);

LisaMoravec, RDH, MS, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, District VIII (Ill., Iowa, Kan., Mo., Neb.);

Barbara Dixon, RDH, MEd, of Salt Lake City, Utah, District X (Colo. Mont., Utah,);

Annette Lincicome, RDH, MSDH, ofLas Vegas, Nevada, District XII (Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Nev., Ore., Wash.).

About the American Dental Hygienists’ Association

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is the largest national organization representing the professional interests of more than 185,000 dental hygienists across the country. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. For more information about ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and general health, visit ADHA at www.adha.org.