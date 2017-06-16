ADHA Announces Adoption of New Charter Agreement

Newswise — Jacksonville, Fla., (June 20, 2017) – On June 16, 2017 at the 94th Annual Conference in Jacksonville, Fla., the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) signed charter agreements with the Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association and Minnesota Dental Hygienists’ Association who became the 48th and 49th chartered constituents. This signing is the culmination of the collaborative work between ADHA and its states.

Charter agreements are a core component of ADHA’s new strategic plan that is anchored in the three pillars to Unite, Empower and Support dental hygienists at all stages of their careers. A charter agreement workgroup recently focused on streamlining and reducing reporting requirements, refining charter agreement key elements, developing a permanent Constituent Advisory Committee, and creating a resource guide to help state leaders execute the charter agreement requirements.

“This is a significant milestone for our organization and profession,” said Ann Battrell, MSDH. “The charter workgroup used data and extensive member feedback as the foundation of its work and did everything in lockstep with our state component leaders to create a win-win agreement.”

###

About the American Dental Hygienists’ Association

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is the largest national organization representing the professional interests of more than 185,000 dental hygienists across the country. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. For more information about ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and general health, visit ADHA at www.adha.org.